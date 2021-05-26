OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona’s current historic drought may be ‘baseline for the future’

Soybeans show the effects of a 2013 drought in Texas in this USDA file photo. Government officials said Tuesday that Western states, including Arizona, remain locked in the grip of a historically severe drought, with the past year being one of the driest in more than a century. (Photo by Bob Nichols/U.S. Department of Agriculture).

Soybeans show the effects of a 2013 drought in Texas in this USDA file photo. Government officials said Tuesday that Western states, including Arizona, remain locked in the grip of a historically severe drought, with the past year being one of the driest in more than a century. (Photo by Bob Nichols/U.S. Department of Agriculture).

Alyssa Marksz, Cronkite News
Originally Published: May 26, 2021 12:03 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Drought conditions not drying up<br><i>Discussion highlights impact on water resources</i>
La Nina delivered a dry one
Arizona snowpack near record lows this year
2009 monsoons driest on record
Forecast calls for drier, warmer winter to follow ‘non-soon’ summer
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News