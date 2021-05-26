OFFERS
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Barb Gordon wins President’s Cup

From left, Dawn Bush, Julie Larson, Barb Gordon and Louise Simpson.

From left, Dawn Bush, Julie Larson, Barb Gordon and Louise Simpson.

Staff report
Originally Published: May 26, 2021 3:59 p.m.

The Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf Association held its annual President’s Cup Tournament May 4 and 11.

The President’s Cup is a net scoring event. This year’s overall winner was Barb Gordon.

Lousie Simpson and Lynn Winslow placed first and second in the First Flight. Julie Larson and Dawn Bush placed first and second in the Second Flight.

The women’s golf league hosts events on Tuesdays at Oakcreek Country Club. Contact the pro shop to join the league.

