Barb Gordon wins President’s Cup
Staff report
Originally Published: May 26, 2021 3:59 p.m.
The Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf Association held its annual President’s Cup Tournament May 4 and 11.
The President’s Cup is a net scoring event. This year’s overall winner was Barb Gordon.
Lousie Simpson and Lynn Winslow placed first and second in the First Flight. Julie Larson and Dawn Bush placed first and second in the Second Flight.
The women’s golf league hosts events on Tuesdays at Oakcreek Country Club. Contact the pro shop to join the league.
