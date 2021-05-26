Chamber supports vibrant VOC community

Hello, VOC. This is my first of what will be a monthly article to appear in the Villager, and I am excited to share how the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau is supporting a vibrant community in the Village of Oak Creek.

Currently, our membership tops 800 partners strong with many located right here. A VOC business is often a visitor’s first Sedona touchpoint, making that indelible first impression.

Village businesses support thousands of jobs and generate tax revenue for critical services such as the sheriff’s office and regional parks. You will also find VOC chamber partners at the forefront of sustainability, such as the Verde Valley School. Partnering with Sedona Recycles, the school repurposed more than 200 cubic yards of material in 2020 and collected 115 pounds of batteries for recycling.

Like many residents in the Verde Valley, I am not a native Sedonan. I come from Big Sky, Montana, where a growing visitor-based economy faces similar challenges, including housing availability, traffic and competing needs for how we consume our public lands. Significant progress was made during my tenure as CEO of the Big Sky Chamber/Visit Big Sky, and I stand ready to ensure Sedona tackles these issues, too.

I recently met with VOC chamber partners, and the Big Park Coordinating Council Chair Camille Cox, and listened to concerns related to tourism management, such as traffic and noise. The SCC&TB as the voice of business, assures you that the VOC’s voice is being heard and included as we advocate for tourism management for our region that balances a thriving tourism economy with resident quality of life and the environment.

Traffic is a frustration for everyone, especially the City of Sedona’s elected officials, who have no authority to make changes to 89A or SR179, the province of the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Nevertheless, the City’s Sedona-In-Motion (SIM) program has made visible progress. Plans are underway for trailhead shuttles to 8 of our busiest trails to begin March 2022. The Tlaquepaque pedestrian underpass, and expanded Verde Lynx transit service are in the works.

Even more exciting is the possibility of an on-demand micro-transit system along the congested 89A corridor. Micro-transit is public transportation reimagined. You order your pick up and drop off point from an app on your phone - as you do with ridesharing services - and pay the fare through the app.

Public transit becomes highly flexible; schedules lose their traditional meaning as the vehicles constantly shift their courses based on rider demand. It’s precisely the kind of innovative thinking we need.

On June 24, the SCC&TB will host its 2021 Annual Partners’ Meeting in the Village at the Sedona Golf Resort, a commitment to you, our VOC partners so we hope to see you there. Take advantage of this networking opportunity – our first in-person in more than a year – to learn about our organization’s goals for FY22 including new member benefits. -- cstrauss@sedonachamber.com.