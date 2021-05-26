OFFERS
Thu, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Climate crisis KSB virtual speaker series planned Wednesday, June 9

Nikki Cooley

Nikki Cooley

May 26, 2021

Keep Sedona Beautiful will present Nikki Cooley, co-manager, Institute for Tribal Environmental Professional’s (ITEP) Tribes & Climate Change Program on Wednesday, June 9 at 5 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series webinar.

Cooley will speak about the services, tools and resources that ITEP’s Tribes & Climate Change Program offers to tribes/indigenous communities and non-tribal partners and entities with respect to addressing climate change.

She will speak about the cultural and environmental crisis that tribal/indigenous people are facing because of climate change and what they are doing about it.

Cooley will provide case studies of the actions and strategies from the Southwest and include examples of resources that have helped elevate these efforts by Tribal/Indigenous Nations and people.

In addition, she will weave in the cultural perspectives of the relationship Tribes have with the natural environment.

Cooley is of the Diné (Navajo) Nation and resides in Northern Arizona. She is the co-manager of ITEP’s Tribes & Climate Change Program whose goal is to strengthen tribal capacity and sovereignty in environmental and natural resource management through culturally relevant education, research, partnerships and policy-based services.

She works across the continental U.S. and Alaska on climate-change adaptation, mitigation and resilience planning with tribal/indigenous partners and various federal, nonprofit, academic and community partners.

Cooley has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Forestry from Northern Arizona University with an emphasis on traditional/indigenous knowledge.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

A nonprofit since 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future.

KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

