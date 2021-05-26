Community Plan Vision Statement ready for review by community

After months of dedicated effort, the Big Park/VOC Community Plan Committee has released a draft Vision Statement based on the results of a resident survey conducted from March-May of this year.

That survey included a comprehensive range of questions and generated just under 800 responses.

The Vision Statement is the opening page of a community plan being produced for inclusion in the Yavapai County 10-Year Comprehensive Plan Update. The complete document will also address 10 specific topics (such as land use, transportation, environment, business/economics, parks/recreation/schools) and conclude with a summary statement.

The draft statement reflects the consensus of the survey results and conforms to the model requested by Yavapai County. That model includes a Vision Statement that is concise and powerful, articulating the unique character of the community and aspects that residents value most highly.

The draft statement we are presenting for community review is the result of a month’s-long effort by the core committee, two committee task groups and a committee focus group team. The initial draft statement was presented to the committee with the hope of approval in the first 30 minutes of a 90-minute meeting. The path to a draft eventually involved handing the project over to a 5-person focus team that integrated feedback and presented revisions at two additional 90-minute meetings.

On May 17th, a statement was presented to the core committee and quickly approved – at last.

This painstaking process is indicative of the committee’s commitment that the Vision Statement accurately reflect authentic community sentiment in language that will be useful to County elected officials, staff, property developers and the Big Park Council for the next 10 years.



Although every word and idea could not be included – the “sense of place”, community character, and what our community is willing to defend have been carefully integrated into the draft Vision Statement.

Draft Vision Statement

Our community honors and protects its quiet, small-town feel and southwestern heritage.

We value and support low-density, low-rise, walkable development designed to preserve our exceptional Red Rock views, open spaces, and cherished International Dark-Sky designation.

Priorities include the health, welfare, and safety of residents, reliable broadband and infrastructure, and access to abundant recreational and cultural opportunities.

As part of our economy, we support sustainable tourism practices that enrich the quality of life for residents and future generations.

We encourage community members to weigh-in on the draft Vision Statement via a one-question survey on the VillagePlan2022 website (https://villageplan2022.org/voc-big-park-surveys). If you participated in the survey and opted-in to our subscriber list, the Vision Statement Feedback Survey will be emailed to you. You can learn more about the committee and the planning process on the website.