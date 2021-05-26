Community support makes difference in child’s life

Brittani Smith has lived in Sedona for the past several years with her two children. She is a chef as is her husband, Daren. They have worked in Sedona’s hospitality industry for years. Their daughter, Gennie has been a student at the Sedona Village Learning Center preschool since it began in June 2020.

“Before the preschool was open, we had a hard time getting childcare. We have no family here, no grandparents so it was difficult. We were calling around and places were extremely expensive or far away in West Sedona and Cottonwood,” recalls Smith. “It was, ‘how do I go up and drop them off before work and come back in time,’ and also, ‘how do we afford it?’ Daren would work weekdays and I worked nights or weekends to make it work. We wouldn’t really see each other.”

Smith’s experience is not uncommon. In the state of Arizona, preschool education is not provided for free. HeadStart, a well-known national program is fully funded by government grants, however, private and independently-run preschools must charge tuition to cover their costs.

In most cases, that cost comes directly out of the family’s wallet. A family in Sedona paying for preschool will spend $500-$900 a month per child. That can be enough of a barrier that some parents with a 3-5 year old such as Smith, may not send their child to preschool if it costs money.

Smith recalls reaching out to SVLC to inquire about enrolling their daughter. “We would drive by the Big Park school all the time when it was empty. Gennie would always ask about it, ‘what is school like, what happens there?’” After attending SVLC’s open house night, Gennie was even more interested. “She was so excited to go, she kept saying ‘I want to go to school.’”

Initially they weren’t sure how they could pay for it. “Joanna and Shara were super friendly and helpful when we talked. At first I said, ‘I don’t think we can do it, financially.’ And they said they were here to help. They told us about financial aid and basically, we met in the middle. They helped us with the scholarship and I figured out how much I could afford.”

The preschool provides scholarships like the one Smith receives for half of the enrolled families. In the past year, 13 families have been on financial aid. The school currently has 16 students and half of those families receive scholarships. School founder, Joanna Horton McPherson has written grants to raise some of the money, and the board members have organized a few fundraisers as well. The upcoming Golf Tournament Benefit & Banquet on June 13 at the Sedona Golf Resort will be a scholarship fundraiser as well.

“We’ve been able to sustain a scholarship for everyone who’s asked for it,” says Director, Shara Coughlin. “If we can bring in people who crave a great opportunity for their child to blossom, then we’ve accomplished our mission.”

Smith recalls the immediate impact at home of getting a scholarship. “We were able to work more. We could afford school. We had days off together. You don’t get paid the most in the restaurant industry and seasonally times get hard. The fact that we were both working meant things got better all around, for all of us.”

What difference did it make for Gennie? “There was a huge difference,” says Smith. “I didn’t know what to teach her before. I didn’t know where to begin. The school has been bringing so much out in her. Now, she can write words, she writes words perfectly. She has come out of her shell.”

When Gennie started, she was in the prime years of brain development. According to education research, by the time she turns 5, 90% of her brain will have been developed. The learning she’s done during this time will have a lasting impact in her life.

“Now she shares and is a lot friendlier, not as nervous and shy,” says Smith. “She’s so smart and it’s showing more because she feels confident. She’s educated. For example, yesterday she flipped my hand over and showed me my blue and purple veins. ‘You see that part, that is where your blood pumps through, it goes to your heart.’ I couldn’t believe it.. She’s not even 5.”

At some point during the past year, McPherson had to re-evaluate whether she could continue the scholarships for Smith and other families. “There’s essentially one pool of money that goes to support families. We have to constantly keep it replenished in order to keep things going for people.”

The school raised over $50,000 in 2020, a large portion of which was for the scholarship program. “Now that we’ve grown to over double where we were a year ago,” says Coughlin, “our scholarship program is at over $4,000 per month. At this rate, our scholarship funds go fast.”

The program’s expansion has been a success in many ways. A recent partnership with Sedona Arts Academy for Black History Month was exciting for Smith’s family.

“Sedona is a little small community bubble. I am originally from LA, and to me there is not so much diversity here. It means a lot for Gennie to go and see different cultures, it’s something we are all about. We have got African art in our house. It was a big thing for us that the school brought in African-American artists and gave us a chance to learn. She loves finding out about different countries and different places. We like that SVLC is really about equality and teaches kids about that. The school has opened Gennie’s eyes to more.”

Smith wishes, however, more mothers in her position could have this same opportunity. “My friend is sending her daughter to a different free preschool, and it’s more like they’re just watching the kids. They aren’t really learning anything. She’s having a hard time. She wants her daughter to advance but no other preschools are doing what SVLC is doing. She can’t afford it. If you don’t have the money, it’s hard to get an education for the kids.”

Gennie’s advancement has been clear. Smith connects it to the opportunity the school has given her. “Gennie asks a lot of questions, she is very curious. ‘What’s that word, what’s that mean?’ She’s always coloring and wanting to do projects. I didn’t see that as much before.”

The chance Smith was given she wishes everyone could have. “You have to get them when they’re young, when their brain is still developing and they’re building who they’re going to be as little humans. Starting young gives them a boost up in life.”

To Smith, Gennie wouldn’t be where she is today without the support she got from caring people in the community. “Anyone can help. If people have the tools and resources to help out other people in these circumstances, it’s an opportunity. They have a chance to give. Some kids like Gennie who love to learn just need the chance. That is what community is all about. It’s about helping other people when they need it the most.”

More information about the preschool can be found at sedonavillage.org