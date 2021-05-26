Drop mask that blocks your path to success

Last month, I re-read G.MHendrick’s “The Big Leap." It tells us how to break that glass ceiling and leap to the next level in all areas of life.

It does not talk much about that “next fitness level," which is of interest to me. As always, though, when I read, I apply the concepts to the fitness field.

So, what did I learn?

Well, all of us seem to have a certain “Upper Limit” (UL). The UL Problem is that we try to fit the happiness, wellness and fitness we experience within the small box of expectations which was set for our greatest good by us and our family in the past. So, we keep the happiness and wellness we experience balanced with the unhappiness, setbacks, and frustrations.

You know the feelin’… When things go too well, we start worrying. What will happen so that the seemingly uninterrupted chain of happy-go-around events gets interrupted. This way, we can blame the inevitable destiny (or at least the spouse) for our own lack of happiness and fulfillment.

The cover of the book is an expressive picture of a tiny goldfish, jumping from the small water tank into the big one. Water splashing around, the tiny goldfish is flying out there, determined to make the leap.

The ULP must be dis-solved, not solved. It doesn’t need to be solved, as truly, there is no upper limit. There is that vague upper happiness boundary that we set for ourselves and somehow, stick to it. This boundary needs to go.

How can we do it?

First, believe that you do deserve the ULP to go and the big leap to happen. You don’t need to stick to the artificially pre-set misconceptions about the limits to your own wellbeing. They are fake, and, therefore, non-existing. Set yourself free of the problem based on beliefs about you that are neither true nor real. We are not accustomed to experiencing success – the notion which keeps us trapped to the core. We have to let it go.

Take a case of a weight loss goal: set your mind on that goal and keep telling yourself that you will achieve it. Most of us have a pre-set story of the “why’s”: why we cannot achieve the desired weight loss? Genetics … Lack of time or money to exercise…

Second: To succeed, you need to equip yourself with the right tools (bike, stretch bands, hiking boots), a willing heart, and surround yourself with personal supporters (friends, trainer, nutritionist).

Third: Trip your Upper Limit switch. Go for it. Sign up for a gym. Go for a walk. Hire a trainer. Clean your pantry of junk. Take one carefully planned step at a time.

Fourth: Claim 200% (!) responsibility for the possibility to achieve your fitness goals.

Fifth: Don’t buy into any “excuses” which you will invent yourself to keep you from leaping out (getting sick/injured, having no money). Don’t deflect when you hear compliments. Accept and appreciate the compliment you deserve. They are genuine and honest.

Ask yourself: Out of the fitness-related activities, what do you like to do and what doesn’t feel like work? Healthy cooking? Biking? Gardening? Identify those and go for them.

Repeat to yourself that you are the boss, creating the time for activities that are good for you and which you are good at.

And, last but not least… drop that mask. We all wear some mask(s) – in Latin, “persona” means a “mask”. Wearing a Fat Kid persona since you were seven years old?

As an adult, you might still believe that you are that Fat Kid. Stop and drop that mask … and all others which do not serve you on your path to leap successfully.

Magdalena Romanska is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (befitfit.biz). Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at verdenews.com.