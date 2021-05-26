OFFERS
Farm-A-Go-Go offers dining with locally grown food

VOC resident Tera Stephens enjoying dinner at Farm-a-Go-Go. Photo by The Dunnery.

Jeff and Suzie Dunn, The Dunnery
Originally Published: May 26, 2021 4:01 p.m.

Farm a Go-Go Café at the Thistle Thorn Plaza, 10990 E. Cornville Road, has survived the pandemic and major remodeling.

Chef Bryan Nowicki and Lema Mikkesen purchased the establishment formally known as Harry’s Hideaway, intent on indoor expansion, outdoor picnicking, and continued use of the Farm-A-Go-Go food truck.

Surprisingly, the establishment has stayed open despite building issues and labor shortage. With fresh farm products from Maggie’s (Cornville) Farm, the restaurant offers inside and outside dining Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Inside the cafe, farm products, gifts and curios can be purchased. Perhaps by press time, the food truck will be “on the road again!”

We first met Chef Bryan as he was establishing the food and wine pairing for Page Spring Cellars. An Arizona native with 35 years as a culinary professional throughout western US, he later stopped in Cottonwood for a spell at Main Place Bistro and in 2017 with his wife, founded Farm a Go-Go/Maggie’s Farm to present farm to table scratch food fare in a more family setting.

Look at Chef Bryan’s Instagram photos (Instagram.com/farmagogo). In addition to the pleasant expansion, full bar, and Espresso/Kombucha station, you will get a glimpse of the homemade breads and pastries chef loves to make from family recipes.

Keep scrolling and you will also see a sampling of salads, gluten-free fried foods such as fish and chips and duck fat fries, and a selection of tacos featuring cauliflower, pulled pork, brisket and mesquite chicken.

This past week we stopped in for sandwiches. Jeff had the Brisket (House smoked brisket, Thai Chili BBQ, Pepper Jack on a House Roll) and Suzie, The AZ Turkey Rueben (Pan roasted turkey, Kraut, Poblano pepper on House made Rye Bread).

So good with outstanding Duck-Fat Fries and a bottle of Twenty Acre Cabernet wine by Bogle. We also met and visited with a new VOC neighbor, Tera Stephen (see photo)

With the opportunity for larger gatherings, Farm a Go-Go will have outdoor live music two times in June, the first being June 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Please call 928 202.4760 or check out Farmagogo.com for more information. Many thanks to Bryan and Lema’s staff: Kristin, Mary, Greg and Redbear for sharing all the good things present and future.

To Your Health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery.

News