Herb & Marilyn Dyer celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Village of Oak Creek residents Herb and Marilyn Dyer met at Massillon Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio.

They dated for about five years and were married on May 27, 1951, after Herb graduated from Ohio State University.

After their first year of marriage, Herb was drafted into the Marine Corps, completed bootcamp at Parris Island and was then stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, where Marilyn joined him once again.

After discharged from the Marine Corps, they returned to Ohio. A couple years later, they began their family and had a daughter, Gretchen, and a son, Bruce.

Herb’s work took them to seven different towns and five states throughout the Midwest, resulting in a life rich with many good friends, experiences and memories. Summer family vacations were spent seeing much of the United States and an extended family vacation to Europe in 1976.

Herb and Marilyn moved to Village of Oak Creek when they retired in 1986.

They enjoyed their earlier retirement days traveling, volunteering for a Trash Tracker on Lake Powell and working as volunteers for many years at Red Rock State Park. Herb worked at the Entry Station greeting visitors from all over the world and Marilyn worked in the library and taught children visiting with school groups.

Herb and Marilyn will be celebrating their anniversary with their immediate family, their daughter, Gretchen, and her husband, Kent, and her sister-in-law, Julie, and their grandson, Travis and his wife Kirsten.