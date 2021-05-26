Horse Mesa Ranch keeps western heritage alive

The Village of Oak Creek and the surrounding area has long been steeped in a rich western heritage, and an important part of our history is the special relationship between horses and people.

This frontier spirit is still alive and well in Jack’s Canyon at Horse Mesa Ranch.



Elizabeth (Bee) Gordon purchased the property in the early 1970s, and over the years the ranch has become a treasured part of the community. Gordon’s vision was to provide the region with quality boarding, riding lessons and local events such as Easter egg hunts and community potlucks.

Located on 12 acres, the ranch can board up to 65 horses, and is the last boarding facility left in the Sedona area. Many residents in Jack’s Canyon moved here specifically to board their horses and utilize the ranch’s access to dozens of red rock trails.

Sadly, Bee Gordon passed away last August, and the ranch was in limbo. Mary Morris, a longtime boarder, saw the urgent need to preserve the ranch’s legacy. She and her husband are purchasing the ranch and are currently going through the county’s use permit process.

Horse Mesa Ranch has always been very sensitive to the high fire risk in Jack’s Canyon. The ranch supports the community by taking in horses, burros and even goats during fires, floods, and other emergencies. It partners with Equine Emergency Evacuation of Yavapai County (https://eeeyc.org/) to provide horse trailers to rescue area animals in an emergency.

In addition, the ranch maintains a large 66,000 gallon water tank from the ranch’s private well for Sedona Fire Department and Forest Service use.



This water has been used in the past to put out individual house fires as well as being instrumental in fighting the 2006 La Barranca fire along Jack’s Canyon Road.

Perhaps one of the most exciting future uses of the ranch will be its use as a facility to provide physical and emotional therapy for those in need.

There is convincing evidence that equine-assisted therapy is an effective treatment for multiple mental and physical problems.

One of the riding instructors is Catey Maxey, who learned to ride at the ranch when she was only 4 and is now a juvenile probation officer for Yavapai County. Catey hopes to create a youth program at the ranch for kids at risk.

In addition, Mary Morris is planning to partner with Veterans Equine Therapy Alliance (VETA) to provide equine therapy to veterans suffering from PTSD. She also is developing relationships with local 4-H clubs and the Verde Valley School equine program.

“Making life better for people and horses. That’s our goal,” Morris said

By enabling Horse Mesa Ranch to continue the legacy established by Bee Gordon more than 40 years ago, Morris said “We’re able to preserve, protect and promote our treasured rural western traditions and frontier community spirit for generations to come”.

You can learn more about Horse Mesa Ranch at horsemesaranch.net, or call 928-451-4835.