Masks no longer required in Yavapai County buildings beginning May 24

Sunday, May 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its mask policy to state:

• If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

• Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The exemption does not apply to Yavapai Superior Court buildings, which are regulated at the state level.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown, acting on the new CDC guidelines, has announced that as of Monday, May 24, masks no longer will be required inside Yavapai County buildings.

If you are not comfortable entering a county building, now that masks are optional, Brown would like to remind everyone that the website Yavapai.us is still available and that many of the services the county provides are accessible online.

You can also speak with someone directly during normal business hours if utilizing the county website is not an option.

“We believe that as long as you are vaccinated, the chances of spreading the virus without a mask are minimal.

“If you have not been vaccinated, I encourage you to contact your primary medical provider and discuss your options,” Brown said.

“There are plenty of locations offering the vaccine in Yavapai County and you can get more information at the County Health Department’s website, Yavapai.US/CHS.”

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April.

-So far in May, 10,292 cases and 154 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-So far in May, 571 new cases each day

Information provided by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.