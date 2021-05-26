Sedona Red Rock fund supports new trail signage

Hikers check the kiosk with trail signs before heading out on the trails. Kiosk structures hold multiple signs, including maps for public orientation, and information for safety and education, such as trail courtesy.

It is planned for all trail junctions to have trail names, arrows and small maps.

If you are like many Red Rock Trail users, you don’t carry a map all the time. So, how convenient is it that our trailheads and trails have good trail signage. Many of us just take a picture of the map on the kiosk sign and use it as we go … or we orient at each trail junction using the convenient “you are here” signs, where available.



Our Red Rock trail system has more signage than most trail systems on Forest Service land across the nation. When you host more than 2 million trail enthusiasts each year, like the Red Rock District does, its critical to provide good trail signs and maps.

What started decades ago as small metal signs at some trailheads has evolved to large metal kiosk structures to hold multiple signs for public orientation, safety and education. Plus, all trail junctions have trail names, arrows and small maps.

This signage model was an outcome of an especially intense wave of trail related rescues, more than a decade ago. The Sedona Fire Department encouraged the local forest service to boost its trail information to head off a wave of lost and injured hikers and bikers. Since then, the Forest Service has gotten serious about trail signage.

Trail sign design combines social science with architecture and engineering. Signs must be placed within a “cone of vision” to ensure visual accessibility to people of all heights. Kiosk signs are now made from high pressure laminate materials that resist vandalism and sun fade and can include full color digital images.

Sometimes finding time to look at trailhead signs is too big a task for people anxious to get out on the trail. That’s why the “you are here” signs at some trail junctions come in handy for orientation.

Over the next year virtually all the trailhead signs in the greater Sedona and VOC area will be updated and replaced to include the 40+ miles of new trails constructed over the past three years. Sign graphics are being updated now thanks to recent grant funds. But fabrication of map signs for a whopping 45 trailheads will have a big price tag. Each replacement costs approximately $250.

The intense popularity of the Red Rock trail system calls for more than just orientation signs. Messaging about sharing the trail and resource protection has become far more relevant as these trails mix bikes, hikers and horse riders.

As part of a wider effort at addressing trailhead and trail capacity, Forest Service in collaboration with City of Sedona, Chamber, and local volunteers are crafting new messaging to help trail users understand the rules of the trail as well as have realistic expectations about their trail experiences.

In recent years, the Red Rock Ranger District has been able to step up its effort in trail signage largely due to the funding received by the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund. Since 2013, the Trail Fund has provided the District with over $1,500,000 for backlog in trail maintenance, including signage.

In repairing and replacing kiosks and trail signs, the Forest Service considers today’s trail users and their need for more information. Today’s more urban trail users rely on signs and symbols to find their way and to better understand the area.

The signs educate hikers in the proper use of the outdoors and promote the protection of nature. Signs explain and interpret interesting natural and cultural features and management activities along the trail.

They also list regulations and guidelines and serve to control unwanted or illegal activities. Perhaps most importantly, they direct the hiker by providing destinations and distances along the route. Signs are a critical part of a sustainable trail system.





Many people now use various trail “apps” on a phone or other device, to orient while out in the forest. These venues, along with trail signs, can help people to achieve a safe and rewarding trail experience.

For those who would like to contribute to the Red Rock kiosk sign replacement project, donations can be made to the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund at redrocktrailfund.org.