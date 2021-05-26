Village preservation vs. stewardship in changing world

Ruminating on the return journey to visit two beloved California cities where I previously lived – Thousand Oaks in Ventura County and Del Mar in San Diego County - reinforced my appreciation for the importance of the work that our Community Plan Committee is tackling.

The current issue of a local community paper in Thousand Oaks, similar to The Villager, included pages of submitted letters decrying a proposed new General Plan – raising allowable height allowance of buildings (now only 3-story), increased density, development of open space. Same-same-but-different. It’s no longer a bucolic college town surrounded by protected wilderness and agriculture, home to Blue Ribbon schools… like our community, it’s now largely retirees, schools have been closing for years, and a $25M bridge is planned to span a freeway so the mountain lions can survive. Sound familiar?

The sleepy beach town of Del Mar is no longer recognizable from the '80s when it was my home town – the ocean is inaudible over the din of traffic. You’ll find plenty of restaurants and starter condos in the $1M range, but with charm that endures smacks of Disneyland. There is no longer a “community” - just residents and loads of visitors – same short-term rental scene we face here.

Beautiful, charming locations – like our Village - are never untouched by change. But taking inventory of what is threatened, exploring options to preserve and protect what is special, and engaging as a community to take what measures can be taken, CAN be done. We cannot alter the 300 per/day influx of new residents to Maricopa County who will come here to recreate and refresh themselves (as did we) – but we CAN investigate the various impacts and work together on smart solutions to protect the vistas, the dark sky, the strain on the environment and more.

Please stay attuned to the progress of our Community Plan (villageplan2022.org) and involve yourself by participating in our surveys, volunteering to help, and attending events that will be announced in the future.

May 13 meeting highlights

Public Agency Reports Sgt. Brandon Rumpf from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office reported that with the lifting of COVID restrictions, the VOC substation is back to normal office hours (8a–4p M-F). He explained that the increase in visitors from other states has increased incidents of trespassing on private property to access trails. He recommended posting “Private Property - No Trespassing” signs, and those in violation of the signs can be cited and/or arrested. You may contact him personally at the substation to answer further questions.

President’s Report: Camille Cox reported that the Executive Board discussed potential for in-person meetings and recommends revisiting the matter again in August to consider hybrid meetings commencing in September. The Council agreed that this was a good course of action due to safety concerns and representative absences during the summer months.

She further reminded the council that in August three volunteers will be needed to serve on the Nominating Committee, which is responsible for assembling a list of officer candidates for 2023. Representatives, alternates and/or members of member organizations may serve. Anyone interested in learning more about serving on the committee or as an officer is invited to observe the monthly executive board meeting.

Secretary’s Report: Mary Pope welcomed Chris Hartman as the new Alternate for the Pinion Woods III HOA. She thanked John Swingle for his years of service as an Alternate for that organization and for serving as Council liaison to the Verde Valley Transportation Projects Organization. The Annual Report has been filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Treasurer’s Report: Patty Reski reported that the bank balance is just under $6,000 and the 990 forms have been submitted.

Bylaws Committee: Mary Pope, co-chair of the committee, acknowledged Co-Chair Nancy Maple and members Phil Feiner, Carolyn Fisher, Margie Gershtenson, Lenore Hemingway and Camille Cox for their dedicated service, which has been a 2-year effort for some.

Notices of changes to Articles III, IV, V, VI, VII were reviewed in advance of scheduled discussion and vote in June. Member Organizations were encouraged to review the documents and instruct their Representatives on voting.

Upcoming Meetings: Regular Council meeting is June 10th , 9am via ZOOM; Executive Board meeting is June 1st, 2pm; P&Z Committee meeting is June 18th, 10 a.m. via ZOOM. Check the website calendar (bigparkcouncil.org) for other committee meeting dates.