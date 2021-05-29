City’s finest honored by Cottonwood Police Department

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department presented annual awards to its top-performing personnel during a May 25 ceremony. The awards are for outstanding achievements and performance.

Corby Rice

Officer of the Year,

Life Saving Award

The Officer of the Year award is presented annually to one officer for distinguished service in any police assignment over a period of one year’s time.

A Life Saving award is given to an employee directly responsible for saving or prolonging a human life, extending that life by at least one day.

On Jan. 2, 2019, Rice responded to a report of a man attempting suicide with a knife. Rice played a role in saving this man’s life by taking control of a chaotic scene and simultaneously taking lifesaving measures.

When Officer Rice arrived, he saw a large amount of blood loss from a self-inflicted laceration to the man’s arm.

Rice applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm to prevent further bleeding while Cmdr. Chris Dowell performed chest compressions until EMS arrived to continue treatment.

On May 6, 2020, Rice was involved in an on-duty shooting. He showed great poise, restraint, and decision-making. He acted courageously without regard for his safety. His actions neutralized a threat and protected innocent civilians in the immediate area without loss of life.

On Sept. 7, 2020 Officer Rice became the department liaison to the Makuch family after the sudden off-duty death of Cmdr. Jody Makuch. His selfless care for the Makuch family was demonstrated over the following days, weeks, and months, as he made himself available to the family around the clock.

Sgt. Cody Savage

Supervisor of the Year, Life Savings Award

The Supervisor of the Year award is presented annually to one supervisor for distinguished service.

Sgt. Savage has continued to provide steady leadership and guidance to his patrol shifts. In the past year, he has taken on the new tasks, implanting a new scheduling system and range master.

Savage was responsible for implementing a new scheduling application named “When I Work,” improving the accessibility and operability of the patrol work schedule.

He also took over Range Master. Under his stewardship, the program has in many officers’ opinions improved with the revised qualifications and training that Sergeant Savage has implemented.

Savage researched and successfully presented a capital improvement request for the city budget, resulting in the replacement of the department’s aging rifles, complete with new sights.

Savage has also been asked to help with the sniper program and has been an asset on the last few SWAT deployments.

On April 21, Savage responded to a shots-fired call at the Black Canyon Wash shooting area. Upon arrival, he took control of the situation by getting to the person that had been shot.

Savage immediately began performing life saving measures. After he located the entrance wound on the victim’s upper chest, he applied a seal to stop the bleeding.

When the victim lost consciousness, Savage performed CPR until fire and medical personnel arrived. His actions likely saved this person’s life.

Daniel Francis

New Employee of the Year

New Employee of the Year is awarded to an employee with less than three years of service that has demonstrated a high degree of initiative and performance.

Francis initially started his law enforcement career at an agency in Iowa and was hired with the Cottonwood Police Department as an officer in 2020. He became an asset to the department, showing he understood his job and completed his initial field training quickly.

Francis has been able to cover shifts as needed and will flex his schedule to accompany the field training program. He is patient and understanding to all that he comes into contact with.

Even when provoked, Francis will maintain a composed, respectful, patient, professional demeanor. He always has a positive attitude and a proper sense of humor.

Tyler Dietel

Communications Employee of the Year

Communications Employee of the Year award is presented annually to one communication’s dispatcher in recognition of outstanding accomplishments and for facilitating the achievements of the organization’s goals and objectives.

Over the past year, Dietel has been setting an example of dependability and responsibility in his role as a communications supervisor.

Multiple dispatchers left the agency for other careers, leaving the Communications Center short-staffed. Dietel was always willing to give up time off, cancel plans, stay late or come in early to make sure a shift would not suffer.

Dietel also maintained his availability to the Negotiations Team and sought to build that team up from the dispatch side. He responded with SWAT to incidents in Camp Verde as well as here in Cottonwood.

Doug Reddell

Civilian Employee of the Year

Civilian Employee of the Year is presented annually to a civilian employee of the department for outstanding performance over a period of one year in achieving department goals and objectives through projects, programs, or situations requiring exceptional dedication.

Reddell is constantly called upon to fix many issues whether they are created by officers or aging equipment. He will always drop what he is doing to get an officer back on the street as quickly as possible.

Reddell already keeps several systems and programs running for officers and dispatchers. As the department adds to its list of systems and equipment, it uses Reddell is always there to learn, maintain, and hand-hold staff through implementation of new items.

This year, COVID-19 forced employees to work, learn and attend meetings and court, all electronically. Reddell was there to set up laptops and assist staff through remote learning and setting up zoom.

If it is electronic, Reddell will be there to help in any way he can whether it’s installing new equipment in patrol, checking car batteries, dealing with cameras, or fixing lack of storage on computers. He will stay late, come in early and come in on his days off to help with anything it takes to keep patrol and dispatch running.

Jamie Galczynski

Volunteer of the Year

Volunteer of the Year is presented annually to a volunteer of the department for their outstanding performance over a period of one year in achieving department goals and objectives through projects, programs, or situations requiring exceptional dedication.

Galczynski is always willing to learn and help wherever she can, whether it be as a citizen on patrol, transporting prisoners, or helping set up the MCU for different events. Galczynski can be called any time, day or night, to transport a prisoner.

She has always been there to set up and staff the Mobile Command Unit. Although COVID did hamper a lot of the volunteers from being out, Galczynski still managed to do a DUI task force at the beginning of the year and was on call to help with further details later in the year.

Officer Rowdy Scott

Life Saving award

On Jan. 22, 2021, Scott responded to a CPR-in-progress call.

Upon arrival, Scott and other officers found an unconscious man with another person actively performing CPR on him.

After Scott spoke with bystanders and found the issues were likely caused by a drug overdose, he administered Narcan, or Nalozone HCL, nasal spray and began observing vital signs.

The man survived this drug overdose — likely due to Scott’s life-saving measures.

Officer Austin Perez

Life Saving award

On March 9, 2021, Perez responded to a report of a drug overdose with an unconscious man.

He immediately assessed vital signs and placed the man in a recovery position in order to help keep his airway open.

Perez checked the man’s eyes, which appeared to be fluttering, and also performed a sternum rub, with no response.

Based on these symptoms and the information provided in the initial call, Perez administered Narcan and continued to keep the man in a recovery position until EMS arrived and took over treatment.

If it were not for the quick actions of Perez, this man would have likely not survived this incident.