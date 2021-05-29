Obituary: Elaine Alfano Rees 1935-2020

Elaine (Monks) Alfano Rees passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on August 24, 2020 in Cottonwood, AZ. Born August 8, 1935 in Flushing, NY, she was the daughter of John and Helen (Trainor) Monks. Elaine graduated from The Mary Louis Academy and was a proud graduate of Fordham University summa cum laude with a degree in education.

Elaine received a masters degree from Arizona State University. In 1956, she began her 35+ year career as an elementary school teacher in the New York City and Arizona public and private school systems.



Elaine married Anthony Alfano in 1958 and the couple began their life together raising their five loving children including Elissa (Ron), Francis (Leslie), Patricia and Bethanne (David) in Eastchester, New York.

The family settled in Phoenix, Arizona in 1977, where Elaine continued her teaching career first at the Saint Francis Elementary school in Phoenix then in the Mesa public school system, retiring in 1994.

She was a dedicated Eucharistic Minister for 20 years at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Scottsdale. In 1989, she married M. Fredric Rees, relocating to Cottonwood, AZ. While in Cottonwood, she volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Yavapai County. Elaine loved her dogs, cats, reading, discussing books and sharing stories of her Irish heritage.

Devoted to her grandchildren including Matthew, Lindsay, Mark, Nicholas and Hannah, Elaine loved traveling to see them grow. Her family will greatly miss her beautiful smile, wonderful intellect and wit.



There will be a Memorial Service on June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

