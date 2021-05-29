Obituary: Joe Terrell Martin
Originally Published: May 29, 2021 8:02 a.m.
Joe Terrell Martin, 76, passed away in his sleep on May 13, 2021 at his home in Cottonwood, AZ. He was born in Andrews, TX. Joe served in the Air Force.
He enjoyed working at Smoking Guns for nearly 20 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Kendall Tober and son, Douglas Martin. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
Most Read
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Snakes alive: Verde Valley has lots of rattlers this spring
- Sedona man charged with stealing mail
- Man suspected in Cottonwood dealership thefts arrested
- Copper museum buys downtown Clarkdale cornerstone building
- Analysis: Arizona’s richest benefit most in new tax plan
- Residents voice discontent over aircraft noise, low-flying planes
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Animals get another chance at life at Camp Verde sanctuary
- Beaver Creek golf course fire held to 5 acres
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: