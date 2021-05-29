OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Joe Terrell Martin

Originally Published: May 29, 2021 8:02 a.m.

Joe Terrell Martin, 76, passed away in his sleep on May 13, 2021 at his home in Cottonwood, AZ. He was born in Andrews, TX. Joe served in the Air Force.

He enjoyed working at Smoking Guns for nearly 20 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Kendall Tober and son, Douglas Martin. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Walter McIntosh 1942-2021
Obituary: Terrell Louis Ruhlman 1926-2016
Obituary: Arnold (AD) Barry
Obituary: Daniel P. Martin 1949-2020
Obituary: Rev. John William Jenkins 1930-2021

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News