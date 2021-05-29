Obituary: Joe Terrell Martin

Joe Terrell Martin, 76, passed away in his sleep on May 13, 2021 at his home in Cottonwood, AZ. He was born in Andrews, TX. Joe served in the Air Force.

He enjoyed working at Smoking Guns for nearly 20 years.



He is survived by his daughter, Kendall Tober and son, Douglas Martin. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.