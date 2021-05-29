Obituary: Rev. John William Jenkins, 1930-2021

Rev. John William Jenkins, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

John served in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Okinawa and studied in Japan before returning home to marry Doris Kundart in 1951.





He is survived by his children, Dianna Cramer of Happy Jack, Arizona, Joanna Carter of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and John Jenkins of Puyallup, Washington.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. John’s life touched so many souls as he ministered in Duncan, Winslow, Patagonia, and Camp Verde, Arizona.



Services will be held at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.