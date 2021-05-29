OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Roy Bacon 1939-2021

Roy Bacon

Roy Bacon

Originally Published: May 29, 2021 8:09 a.m.

Roy “Ed” Bacon Born June 1, 1938 in Perris, California, Ed passed into eternity on May 4, 2021. Ed enjoyed the last couple of years of his life in Sedona, Arizona.

Ed had a true servant’s heart, enlisting in the Army at age 14, using his dead brother’s birth certificate. He served honorably in the Korean War. During his adult working life, he was a career electrician.

Ed and his wife, Dorena adopted and raised two beautiful children, Mary and Russell. Ed will be remembered for his great ability to tell stories of people he knew and loved throughout his life.

Ed is survived by his brothers, Merle Bacon and Emmett Kessel; his daughter, Mary Murray and his son, Russell Bacon. The world was a better place with Ed in it. You will Truly be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held in Ed’s honor on June 12th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at New Beginnings Church, 644 S. 7th Street, Camp Verde, AZ. 86322.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Michael Garner, 1951-2021
Obituary: Russell Beach, 1938-2020
Obituary: James Lee King Sr. 1932-2018
Obituary: Phil (Elmer) O’Neil 1938-2018
Obituary: Edward R. Acheson 1951-2019

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News