Obituary: Roy Bacon 1939-2021

Roy “Ed” Bacon Born June 1, 1938 in Perris, California, Ed passed into eternity on May 4, 2021. Ed enjoyed the last couple of years of his life in Sedona, Arizona.



Ed had a true servant’s heart, enlisting in the Army at age 14, using his dead brother’s birth certificate. He served honorably in the Korean War. During his adult working life, he was a career electrician.





Ed and his wife, Dorena adopted and raised two beautiful children, Mary and Russell. Ed will be remembered for his great ability to tell stories of people he knew and loved throughout his life.



Ed is survived by his brothers, Merle Bacon and Emmett Kessel; his daughter, Mary Murray and his son, Russell Bacon. The world was a better place with Ed in it. You will Truly be missed.



A Memorial Service will be held in Ed’s honor on June 12th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at New Beginnings Church, 644 S. 7th Street, Camp Verde, AZ. 86322.



