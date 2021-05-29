Verde Campus offers classes for body, mind, spirit

Yavapai College is bringing in-person instruction back to its Verde Valley Campus, with Summer semester courses beginning the week of June 1.

The catalog boasts career-changing programs, like Nursing Assistant or Viticulture and Enology. But education’s biggest impact is often made through courses that nurture body, mind and spirit.

Body Conditioning (PHE 105A), is a good example. A group exercise class designed for anyone of any age, the class helps students establish a well-rounded physical fitness regimen.

Instructor Deborah Garrison leads the group in a balanced program that focuses on cardio fitness, core stability and preserving and improving flexibility.

The half-credit class is scheduled to accommodate working students, meeting after 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, on the Verde Campus through July 29.

For many aspiring artists, housebound by the pandemic, courses like Introduction to Ceramics (ART 120) offer a chance to explore the craft in the Verde Campus’s well-equipped studios. Professional sculptor Ben Roti’s three-credit course gets students’ hands dirty, creating as they learn the dynamics of hand-building, sculpting wheels, glaze techniques and kilns.

Interest in home gardening has boomed during the lockdown. Instructor Claire Armstrong’s two-credit Summer Horticulture class (AGS 202) adds a layer of crop science and agricultural technique to students’ home-grown efforts. In the College’s brand-new 1,000 square-foot greenhouse, students will learn about environmentally responsible crops, soil preparation, hydroponics and sowing and irrigation techniques. The class meets Tuesdays, from 4 to 6 p.m., with additional online study.

Yavapai College will begin its Summer semester in Phase Green of its five-phase COVID-19 Return to Campus plan. Phase Green allows for classes to return to campus, with safety protocols required.

Registration is still underway the Summer semester. For a complete list of available courses and registration information, please call: (928) 717.7777 or visit Yavapai College online at: www.yc.edu.