Spur Fire in Bagdad 50% contained; evacuation orders lifted for residents, employees

BAGDAD, Ariz. - The once-raging Spur Fire in Bagdad was reported by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management as 50% contained on Friday afternoon, May 28.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced it has lifted all evacuation orders, but only to town residents and mine employees.

The wildfire began early Thursday afternoon, prompting an immediate and urgent response from a number of fire and law enforcement agencies in the area. YCSO implemented emergency evacuation orders for the entire town and roughly 1,500 residents were ultimately evacuated. A shelter was provided for the evacuees at Hassayampa Elementary School in Wickenburg.

By Thursday night, the Department of Forestry announced on its Facebook page that crews managed to stop the forward progress of the fire at 150 acres and reported it as 25% contained. On Friday morning, another update announced the fire was still 25% contained but then around 3:45 p.m., officials reported the fire was 50% contained.

At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that evacuation orders had been lifted only for residents of the Poplar Court, Maricopa Drive and Laurel Court areas.

Three hours later at about 4 p.m., YCSO officials stated in a news release that all evacuation orders had been lifted but entry to the town of Bagdad was restricted to only residents and mine employees. Bagdad is home to the Freeport-McMoran copper mine.

The road restrictions are still in place at highways 96 and 97 as of Friday afternoon to ensure resident re-entry only, a news release stated.

Further information was unavailable as of 5 p.m. Friday, such as the cause of the fire, losses, and full resources fighting the blaze.

The Bagdad Emergency Response Fund fundraising campaign was established this week to support the community of Bagdad impacted by the Spur Fire.

“The Spur Fire raged throughout the town of Bagdad the evening of May 27, forcing residents to evacuate their homes,” stated a news release about the fundraising effort from the United Way of Yavapai County.

“At least 13 homes were destroyed by the fire,” the news release adds. “All donations will help fund supplies, food, clothing, and other needs to assist the community of Bagdad.”

Donations can be made directly at https://yavapaiuw.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/4355?fbclid=IwAR15p2C3yilvozcDpEWnIdngZyRVtrRtCNOgSN9UI_U3_ZLfeKAlBgj-QUA, or at the United Way website https://www.yavapaiunited.org/donate.

Donations can also be made via your phone by texting "BAGDAD" to 269-89. Donors can also send a check to: United Way of Yavapai County with "The Bagdad Emergency Response Fund" in the memo, to P.O. Box 12935 Prescott, AZ 86304.

The United Way of Yavapai County is donating $10,000 to kick off the Bagdad Emergency Response Fund, the news release says, adding that 100% of the proceeds will stay in Bagdad.

To donate to the Bagdad community, use the Harness Platform: https://yavapaiuw.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/4355

Phone: Text “BAGDAD” to 269-89 or visit the United Way of Yavapai County website: www.yavapaiunited.org/donate

In addition, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) is helping to collect food and other donations as well.

“PFM works closely with the Bagdad Food Bank, delivering food boxes on a monthly basis through our Feed Your Neighbors program,” says a news release on the program. “The Food Bank is intact and they are in preparations to support the entire town once it re-opens. Everyone returning home will have lost all their fresh and frozen food due to the power outage and they are calling for help to support the population of approximately 1,800.”

Local residents can help by donating to the Feed Your Neighbor program at https://rb.gy/lisjmh, and any donation made through June 30 will go directly to support feeding the Bagdad community now and for the long haul during the re-build.

Those who want to volunteer at the market to gather and organize donations or those with a truck or SUV who can help transport and distribute donations next week once the town re-opens, can email info@prescottfarmersmarket.org.