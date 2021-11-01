City announces paving, storm drain projects as Mingus Ave. construction continues
COTTONWOOD — Construction on Mingus Ave. continues to ramp up as the City of Cottonwood announced new closures in the coming weeks, according to a news release.
First, the city announced that the paving of the northbound lane on Mingus Ave. is scheduled for paving Thursday, Nov. 4, which means by 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, construction crews will open the newly paved northbound lane between 12th Street and Main Street and close the south half of the road for paving.
“We ask that all motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs,” City of Cottonwood Project Manager Martin Smith said in a statement. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this project.”
Also on Nov. 8, Mingus Ave. will be closed to all thru traffic between 10th and 12th streets as construction crews begin installing new underground storm drain piping.
This closure is expected to last until Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.
“No through traffic will be allowed during this closure,” Smith said in a statement. “Access to residents and businesses within the area will be allowed, but must be approached from the 12th Street side of the closure.
Detour signs are scheduled to be posted to aid motorists around the closure. Vehicles approaching the closure from the west may use 10th Street to Main Street detour, while cars coming from the east should use the 12th Street to Aspen Street to 6th Street detour.
For more information, email Smith at msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Jerome fire quickly contained inside 2-story, 15,000-square foot building
- Funeral services for Verde Valley Firefighter Tyrone Bell set for Nov. 1
- Photo: DPS helicopter lifts 66-year-old woman with broken ankle to safety in Mingus Mountain rescue
- Halloween fun: A few Verde Valley events for the family on Sunday
- Police: 25-year-old man facing sexual assault charges linked to alleged Camp Verde incidents
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Police: 35-year-old woman arrested for multiple burglaries in Clarkdale
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Obituary: Penny Denise Smith
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: