City announces paving, storm drain projects as Mingus Ave. construction continues

COTTONWOOD — Construction on Mingus Ave. continues to ramp up as the City of Cottonwood announced new closures in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

First, the city announced that the paving of the northbound lane on Mingus Ave. is scheduled for paving Thursday, Nov. 4, which means by 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, construction crews will open the newly paved northbound lane between 12th Street and Main Street and close the south half of the road for paving.

“We ask that all motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs,” City of Cottonwood Project Manager Martin Smith said in a statement. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this project.”

Also on Nov. 8, Mingus Ave. will be closed to all thru traffic between 10th and 12th streets as construction crews begin installing new underground storm drain piping.

This closure is expected to last until Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.

“No through traffic will be allowed during this closure,” Smith said in a statement. “Access to residents and businesses within the area will be allowed, but must be approached from the 12th Street side of the closure.

Detour signs are scheduled to be posted to aid motorists around the closure. Vehicles approaching the closure from the west may use 10th Street to Main Street detour, while cars coming from the east should use the 12th Street to Aspen Street to 6th Street detour.

For more information, email Smith at msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.

