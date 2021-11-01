COVID-19 Update: Child vaccinations could be available by Nov. 9, health officials say

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County health officials announced a tentative schedule for Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 in the Verde Valley starting Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to a news release.

The schedule is pending a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children this week, Yavapai County Community Health Services Assistant Director Carol Lewis said Monday, Nov. 1.

Times and signups beginning Nov. 9 are not yet available, but once the CDC approves the vaccine for children, local families can go to yavapaiaz.gov/chs to more information or to sign up.

According to YCCHS, the locations that plan to offer the vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 in the Verde Valley include:

YCCHS, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood

Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics-Cottonwood, 800 Cove Parkway

Visit vaccines.gov for more locations in northern Arizona.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

County health officials reported 200 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday.

The county has tested 95,788 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 28,663 positive cases and 695 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 22 new COVID-19 patients on Monday, while the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Prescott Valley combined reported 50 new patients. The Prescott VA reported two new patients.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 14.8% positivity rate and 223 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 23.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED

From May 1 through Friday, Oct. 29, there have been 8,762 positive cases of COVID-19, 7,663 of them (87.5%) reported not having been vaccinated.

In the same time frame, there have been 806 total people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 711 of them (88.8%) were not vaccinated and of the 158 people that have died due to COVID-19 complications since May 1 in the county, 149 of them (94.3%) were not vaccinated.

BOOSTER SHOTS

The CDC has authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for eligible individuals.

“All providers administering COVID-19 vaccines can administer the booster vaccine as well, including pharmacies and primary providers,” Lewis said in a statement.

YCCHS is offering COVID-19 doses at all locations, call 928-771-3122 to schedule a appointment.

Common questions related to the booster shot:

Where can I get a booster shot?

YCCHS is providing Moderna booster shots at their location in Cottonwood, 10 S. 6th St. Call 928-771-3122 and to schedule an appointment.

Call a local pharmacy or your primary care provider.

Check azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines to find a location offering the brand of booster you want.

How long do I have to wait after my initial series of COVID vaccination before I can get a booster shot?

At least six months for Moderna and Pfizer

At least two months for Johnson and Johnson

What’s the difference between a booster and a third shot?

A booster shot is for people whose immune response may have weakened over time. A third dose is for people who may not have had a strong enough immune response from the first two doses as diagnosed by a primary care provider. YCCHS will schedule the patient for what they ask for. However, the nurse will discuss the patient history and what is considered best for each patient.

Can we mix vaccine brands for the booster shot?

Yes, the FDA has approved mixing and matching of vaccine brands. Appointment scheduling staff will ask which brand of vaccine you received in your initial series and when your initial series was completed.

Does YCCHS administer Johnson and Johnson boosters?

We do not administer Johnson and Johnson vaccine at this time.

