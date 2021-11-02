Dine In, Dine Out: The Clinkscale – we weighed in and liked the results

We drove the exciting 89A to Jerome in August, knowing we would have daylight on the drive home. Jerome is such a fascinating city and The Clinkscale Hotel and Restaurant add to the charm.

Built in 1899 at 309 Main Street, it was formerly known as the The Mile High Café. Sister to The Tavern Restaurant and Hotel in Old Town Cottonwood, The Clinkscale name was revived.

The original owner, J.J. Clinskcale operated the property as a hardware store and was the first in the world to sell blue jeans. And yes, there was a scale! The town of Jerome burned down three times in its history, but the Clinkscale building survived.

We had some time before our reservation, so we climbed the steps to Passion Cellars. Representing the young (2017) Salvatore Vineyards in Willcox, Arizona, Passion Cellars is only one of seven tasting rooms in Jerome. Among the many award-winning wines, mostly on the sweet side, we found and shared a tasty glass of 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Hotel Lobby Bar and Restaurant classifies itself as serving Modern American Cuisine, farm-to-table (i.e., fresh) produce, steaks and seafood in a “casual elegant” dining style (silverware, stemmed glassware and generous linen napkins.)

It is open for breakfast-brunch-lunch 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner 4 to 8:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., parking on Main right in front was a breeze as the surrounding retail was closed.

Noah Rivera, the Clinkscale manager, had a window seating with great views awaiting us. Noah assisted our server, Heidi, as diners poured in. Our wine for the evening was 4 Vines Cabernet Sauvignon “The Kinker” from Paso Robles, which enhanced our shared dish of mussels, Jeff’s filet with fries and Suzie’s scallops. We will return to The Clinkscale and take more time to enjoy the Jerome mystic! To check out menus online, visit theclinkscale.com, or call 928-634-6225.

BITES AND SIPS

We had another uptown dining experience after our performances in Throwback Thursdays at the Sedona Heritage Museum, 928-282-7038, the first Thursdays of each month.

Don Diego Mexican Café, 928-203-5655, a national chain eatery near Pink Jeep on 89A was the perfect place for a prickly pear margaritas and shared Buffalo wings and nachos. It’s a little different trying to read the wall menu and make quick decisions at the register, but it was tasty, refreshing, and nice place to be among and talk with visitors.

One beautiful Monday evening, we went half-way up 89A to Indian Garden’s Café & Market specifically for its wood-fired pizza, served only on Monday night, 928-282-7702.

There is more on the menu, but it was the pizza we were after. We ordered glasses of Barbera, a “simple salad,” and the Margherita Pizza with additions of Sopressata and house made Nduja (pork sausage). House-made soft serve ice cream capped a perfect evening in the garden.

We also had some interesting bites and sips at The Emerson Theatre Collaborative.Org production, Raging Skillet. Let’s just leave it at that. But do support live theatre there, 860-705-9711.

Have a truly heart-filled Thanksgiving. To your health and happiness,

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery.

Information provided by The Dunnery.