Heritage Museum to host ‘Shadow Chasing in Sedona’ book signing Nov. 4

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host a talk and book signing event Thursday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with photographer Diann Kincaid sharing her new book “Shadow Chasing in Sedona,” according to a news release.

This retrospective of intriguing and mysterious shadows captured by Kincaid is a time capsule of Sedona. A life-changing visit to Sedona started Kincaid’s journey as a shadow chaser. She was mesmerized by a distinctive figure in the shape of a galloping horse bolting out. .of the mountain with a cowboy on its back.

“Does anyone see what I see,” she asked her hiking buddies, pointing to the red rocks. During the same visit, another larger-than-life shadow appeared.

This time a figure of a Cowboy Wrangler saving a lost calf from a herded pack stared back at her. Astounded, she started searching for more.

Accompanying the photographs are excerpts from the last seven years of her shadow chasing. Witty and revealing, they are a review of Kincaid’s perspective on her many captured eye-beaming forms of Cowboys, Indians, Horses, Kachina Spirits, Frontier Folk, and Animals, Beasts, and Birds.

All the shadows are real and exist in Sedona. Several shadow locations, the time, and date are unveiled for readers, to experience on their own.

A unique inspirational photography book, it is dedicated to all people says the author, with the wish that they “…always look beyond what you think you see and explore the possibilities of something far greater.”

This talk is free and open to the public, who are invited to meet the author during a signing event after Kincaid’s presentation. Kincaid’s bronze sculptures inspired by the shadows in her photographs will be introduced at James Ratliff Gallery on Nov. 5.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in uptown Sedona. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information, call 928-282-7038, or visit sedonamuseum.org.

Information from the Sedona Heritage Museum.