Jordan Ross art exhibit set for Nov. 3 at Sedona Center

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College in Sedona is scheduled to show assemblages by Jordan Ross for the month of November at the Sedona Center, according to a news release.

The theme is turning abandoned refuse into art thereby reducing the pollution in our world. Using rusty metal, computer parts and other every-day objects, she transforms and rejuvenates their mundane existences into new life and lets them speak with a new voice.

The opening reception will be on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sedona Center is located at 4215 Arts Village Dr., Sedona. Art is on display in November from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibit is free and open to the public. Each month the Sedona Center features art produced by OLLI Members.

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) offers academic, not-for-credit programs designed for adults 50 years old or older at programs in Sedona, Prescott and Clarkdale. OLLI at Yavapai College is a program of the Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College.

For information about the art exhibit, call 928-649-4275 or email ollisv@yc.edu, or visit yc.edu/ollisedonaverde.

Information provided by Yavapai College.