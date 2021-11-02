Kaleidoscope Redrocks to perform Nov. 5 in VOC
The Kaleidoscope Redrocks sister duo are thrilled to share their newest monthly show venue at the Sedona Arts Academy at The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek, according to a news release.
Save the first Friday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. to be fully entertained by Gracie Moskoff, 16, and Tivona Moskoff, 12, with a full, robust band sound and compelling vocals covering songs spanning over 50 years from classic rock, country, folk and pop with an original or two mixed in along the musical journey.
Both young women are multi instrumentalists performing authentic interpretations of many well-known songs creating a rock n’ roll wall of sound.
Jason W. Brooks, formerly a writer for Kudos, wrote a feature story on Gracie and Tivona in the Aug. 4, 2021 issue.
Brooks wrote, “In fact, Kaleidoscope Redrocks’ sound often seems more intended to soothe and calm. The two young women playing those guitars - and other instruments - create soothing, calming moods and many other types of powerful vibes with their live musical performances.”
“Jason really got us because we do intend our music to be healing and in part is achieved by tuning to 432hz and not 440hz,” explain the sisters. A recent show-goer commented “They sing in harmonies only sisters can create.”
SAA really launched their success over the last year leading to doing about 75 shows since October 2020. So, KR is so happy and excited to launch this new monthly show on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. for a tribute to Women Of Rock featuring songs by women artists or about a woman that we’ve all come to know through these songs.
The Sedona Arts Academy and Community Center is located at 7000 State Route 179, Suite 100-C, offering education, arts and entertainment through theater, dance and music in partnership with Emerson Theater Collaborative, Sedona Chamber Ballet, Sedona Conservatory and Sedona Shakespeare.
So, come check out Kaleidoscope Redrocks at their new venue and enjoy the beautiful gallery of artwork. As passionate fundraisers, 100% of the generous tips to KR will be donated to SAA to support their amazing vision and important work!
Information provided by Kaleidoscope Redrocks.
