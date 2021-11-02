OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 03
Keep Sedona Beautiful to host Ted Grussing during speaker series Nov. 10

Ted Grussing is scheduled to appear at Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (KSB/Courtesy)

Ted Grussing is scheduled to appear at Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (KSB/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 2, 2021 5:14 p.m.

Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) is scheduled to host photographer, pilot and author Ted Grussing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. for its monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series, according to a news release.

This will be the first in-person speaker series presentation in over a year. To accommodate more spaciousness for attendees, it will be held at The Hub, 525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona.

Masks will be required, and seating will be limited to provide social distancing for those who desire it. Please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org for details. The presentation is free and open to the public.

The evening’s topic is titled, “Why We Keep Sedona Beautiful,” and will feature a variety of photographs taken from both the air and on the ground that will highlight varying facets of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

Grussing has had numerous interests in diverse fields. He became a professional photographer at a young age. He is a lawyer and has owned and operated numerous businesses. He has been a professional pilot of gliders and motor gliders for 24 years. He is a published author, public speaker, mentor and teacher.

Grussing’s photography has been widely published and utilized in magazines, websites and blogs which include Arizona Highways, Grand Canyon Trust, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies and companies.

Thousands of individuals subscribe to Grussing’s blog, which contains one or two photographs along with commentary that he posts several times per week. He is especially noted for his aerial and wildlife photography.

KSB’s next speaker series presentation will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, by Wendy Hodgson. This will be the first in a series of events celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the founding of KSB. KSB expects to hold this presentation in its meeting room at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona. Please mark it on your calendar and join KSB in person.

Hodgson is the Herbarium Curator Emerita and Senior Research Botanist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix and has extensively researched Sedona’s rare domesticated Agave species.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

A nonprofit since 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the greater Sedona area, now and in the future. KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

Information provided by Keep Sedona Beautiful.

News