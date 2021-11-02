Meet the 2022 Big Park Council candidates

At the Nov. 11 regular meeting, the Big Park Community Council will elect its 2022 officers from the following list of candidates.

There were no nominees for president. The current president will transition to the office of immediate past president.

VP NOMINEE, DUANE THOMPSON

Duane is president of Potomac Strategies LLC, a legislative and media relations consulting firm, founded in 2009. Previously he was managing director of the Financial Planning Association’s Washington, D.C., office, the largest trade association in the country for financial planners.

Thompson has more than 25 years of advocacy experience in both Washington and state capitals. As FPA’s chief lobbyist. He has been quoted extensively in national media, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Investor’s Business Daily, Financial Times, The Nation, and CBS MarketWatch. He also speaks to trade and professional groups on financial services regulatory issues.

Thompson holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary Analyst designation, a Master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri, and a bachelor’s degree in history and studio art from Principia College in Illinois. He was recently appointed as the Alternate Representative for the Sedona Golf Resort HOA.

“I have very much enjoyed serving on the APS Powerline Subcommittee and hope to be able to give back more to the community in the future,” Thompson said.

VP DAVE NORTON

Norton graduated from ASU with a degree in Zoology and had a 33-year career working for the Phoenix Police Department. He earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from NAU and taught computer courses for the City of Phoenix and at the ASU Computer Institute. In 2007 he retired to Sedona.

Norton has been active with the BPRCC since 2008 and has served as treasurer and vice president several times, as well as on various committees. Norton brought computer technology to the monthly meetings.

In 2009, Norton and his wife Bonnie opened an association management business and they still operate that today in addition to owning a real estate brokerage. Both are licensed in Arizona.

Their family includes 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and Norton enjoys singing, playing piano, astronomy and scuba diving. Norton is also an elected official for the Red Rock Road Enhancement Maintenance District [RRREMD] and is currently its President.

SECRETARY NOMINEE MARY POPE

Pope is currently serving her first term as council secretary, and have served as co-chair of both the Parliamentary Procedure/Code of Conduct Committee and the Bylaws Committee. Pope is the Representative for La Barranca II and administrator of the BPRCC website and email systems.

Pope has served on the boards of a number of Sedona nonprofits and as vice-chair of the arts and culture committee for the City of Sedona.

Pope was admitted to the New Jersey Bar (retired from practice) and in 2004 retired as director of worldwide graphics and trademark for the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies.

Pope is a PADI open-water diver, miniaturist, avid gardener and recreational horseback rider, and she is happily married to Neil Pope, and together they have three beautiful children and three amazing grandchildren.

TREASURER NOMINEE PATTY RESKI

When asked to help the council when the treasurer position was vacant last February, Patty Reski gave it a go.

Reski’s past includes about 30 years being the untrained and unpaid bookkeeper for my husband’s small business, in tandem with a full time 35-year career as a chemistry teacher. She’s also helped as treasurer for other organizations.

“I do like working with numbers (also have a math degree). I can get absorbed fooling with computers and spreadsheets and love it when everything adds up right. I am known to do math puzzles for fun. Nerd alert,” Reski said. “I’m happy to continue as treasurer next year.”

Information provided by the Big Park Community Council.