Monday Movies on Main: OTCA to host ‘Ride the Eagle’ Nov. 8

The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood, according to a news release.

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Ride the Eagle” on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

“Ride the Eagle” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D’Arcy Carden.

When Leif’s (Jake Johnson) estranged hippie mom Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies, she leaves him her incredible Yosemite cabin and a “conditional inheritance.” Before he can move into her picturesque cabin, he has to complete her elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list, including some often insane personal growth tasks.

Leif and Nora (his canine best friend), step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.

Honey’s ex (J.K. Simmons) and Leif’s ex (D’Arcy Carden, SNL) come along for the ride in this genuinely charming night at the movies.

“Ride the Eagle” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for film festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.