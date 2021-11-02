‘PraySedona’ event set for Nov. 6 at Posse Grounds Park

On Saturday, Nov. 6, those in the Sedona and Verde Valley area are invited to the second annual PraySedona America Unites event, which starts at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Pavilion at Posse Grounds Park, according to a news release.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

“This event welcomes the community to gather and pray with a thankful heart focusing on the good things our nation has to offer,” a news release stated. “With the struggles the nation has endured during the COVID19 pandemic, along with all the political divisions, this will give an opportunity for everyone to come together in prayer, peace and gratitude. There will also be emphasis on celebrating America’s charity and benevolence expressed through a wide range of faith communities and nonprofits.”

Smithsonian Scholar Amanda Moniz, who studies the history of giving in America writes, “Throughout American history, philanthropy has involved the offering of time, money and moral concern to benefit others … Engaged philanthropy is vital to democracy.”

The word “philanthropy” means love for humankind.

Rev. Dona Johnson of GracePointe Sedona and on the PraySedona planning committee said, “Faith communities, as well as

nonprofits, demonstrate in powerful ways what it means to love your neighbor and give back to make a better America. Since our founding, the United States has been and still is, a nation with a big heart. Our spirit of volunteerism and charity goes unmatched by others.”

Besides prayers for nation and the City of Sedona, everyone will enjoy live music by the rock band, Called To Serve. They have performed at the Pentagon, Pearl Harbor and recently at Hope Fest in Prescott in September.

There will also be refreshments.

PraySedona2021 is hosted and sponsored by the PraySedona planning team: Rev. Dona Johnson, Co-chair, Mike Johnson, Andrea Kadar, Ann Kelley, Diane Lange, Co-chair, Marlene Macek, Pastor Laura Pratt, GracePointe of Sedona and The Gathering Place.

There will also be a few exhibits by nonprofits organizations. For more information, call 928-419-2244.

Information provided by Tom and Shondra Entertainment.