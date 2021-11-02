OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona church to host holiday boutique Nov. 13

In this undated file photo, Sedona United Methodist Church hosted an outdoor holiday boutique. (SUMC/Courtesy)

In this undated file photo, Sedona United Methodist Church hosted an outdoor holiday boutique. (SUMC/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 2, 2021 5:40 p.m.

Sedona United Methodist Church is scheduled to host an Outdoor Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church’s main parking lot, according to a news release.

It is the perfect place to find handcrafted gift items for all your family and friends. There will be more than 15 artists and crafters from the church’s congregation as well as members of the community participating in the sale.

Items will include beautiful wreaths, Christmas decorations, clay pottery, beaded necklaces, decorated gourds, goat milk soaps and hand sewn fiber arts.

There will also be many holiday food treats available including homemade breads, prickly pear jam, jellies, honey, snack mixes and fudge. There will be something for everyone on your Christmas list. This year’s sale will be held outdoors rain or shine.

Donations from the sale will benefit the Outreach Ministries at the church. Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona.

For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780, or visit sedonaumc.org.

Information provided by Sedona United Methodist Church.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News