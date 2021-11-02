Wealth by Welch: The need for power of attorney
A power of attorney (POA) is a legal instrument that delegates an individual’s legal authority to another person. If an individual is incapacitated, the POA assigns a trusted party to make decisions on his or her behalf.
There are nondurable, springing, and durable powers of attorney. A nondurable power of attorney often comes into play in real estate transactions, or when someone elects to delegate their financial affairs to an assignee during an extended absence.
A springing power of attorney “springs” into effect when a specific event occurs (usually an illness or disability affecting an individual).
A “durable” power of attorney allows an assignee, or agent, to act on behalf of a second party, or principal, even after the principal is not mentally competent or physically able to make decisions. Once a principal signs, or executes, a durable power of attorney, it may be used immediately, until it is either revoked by the principal or the principal dies, according to agingcare.com.
Keep in mind this article is for informational purposes only. It’s not a replacement for real-life advice. Make sure to consult your legal professional so you can better understand what type of powers of attorney is a best fit for your situation.
FINANCIAL TERMS
Financially, a power of attorney is a tremendously useful instrument. An agent can pay bills, write checks, make investment decisions, buy or sell real estate or other hard assets, sign contracts, file taxes, and even arrange the distribution of retirement benefits.
ADVANCED DIRECTIVES
HCPOAs and Living Wills. Some illnesses can eventually rob people of the ability to articulate their wishes, and this is a major reason why people opt for a Health Care Power of Attorney (HCPOA) or a living will. There are differences between the two.
A health care power of attorney (also called a “healthcare proxy”) allows an agent to make medical decisions for a principal, should they become physically or mentally incapacitated. A living will gives an assignee similar powers of decision, but this advanced directive only applies when someone faces certain death. The assignee has the authority to carry out the wishes of the incapacitated party.
LEARN MORE
It may be time to meet with an attorney who specializes in these issues. You can find one with the help of an insurance or financial professional who has assisted families with legacy planning.
Dawna Westberg-Welch of Stratos Wealth Partners may be reached at 928-325-0271 or dwelch@stratoswp.com.
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Funeral services for Verde Valley Firefighter Tyrone Bell set for Nov. 1
- Jerome fire quickly contained inside 2-story, 15,000-square foot building
- Halloween fun: A few Verde Valley events for the family on Sunday
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Obituary: Kristopher Andrew Streit
- Police: 25-year-old man facing sexual assault charges linked to alleged Camp Verde incidents
- Obituary: Samuel Hightower
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Obituary: Penny Denise Smith
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: