Wed, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pile burning planned for Mingus Mountain Nov. 4-5, forest officials say

This undated file photo shows a firefighter lighting a pile to burn. Forest officials have announced that pile burning is expected to begin on 90 acres of Mingus Mountain on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5, 2021. (Independent file photo)

Originally Published: November 3, 2021 3:44 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Fire officials have announced a planned pile burning session scheduled for this week, according to a news release.

Fire managers at the Verde Ranger District are scheduled to burn 90 acres of piles Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5, in the Mingus Mountain area.

The piles are near the junction of Forest Service Roads 413 and 132 near Burnt Tank.

“Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding area with no road or trail closures,” Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely said in a statement. “Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.”

Maneely added that in the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

“The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities,” Maneely said. “Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities.”

Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning, she added.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as much as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For fire information, call 928-925-1111, or visit fs.usda.gov/Prescott.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest Service.

News