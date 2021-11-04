Verde Valley in Brief: American Legion 135 hosting a ‘Get to know us’ event Nov. 13 in Cornville
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: November 4, 2021 5:05 p.m.
Most Read
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Jerome fire quickly contained inside 2-story, 15,000-square foot building
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
- Funeral services for Verde Valley Firefighter Tyrone Bell set for Nov. 1
- Halloween fun: A few Verde Valley events for the family on Sunday
- Obituary: Samuel Hightower
- Obituary: Kristopher Andrew Streit
- Sam Hightower remembered for feeding needy ‘bellies’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Arizona's attorney general argues COVID vaccines not properly tested for safety
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- VERDE VALLEY'S FINEST ENTERTAINERS SHOWCASED IN A JAZZ JUBILEE JUNE 4 AT THE CHURCH OF THE RED ROCKS
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: