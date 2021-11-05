OFFERS
Fri, Nov. 05
COVID-19 Update: 2 Verde Valley clinics ready to administer vaccine to children ages 5-11

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: November 5, 2021 12:41 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave their nod for children ages 5 to 11 to begin receiving the pediatric Pfizer vaccine to help prevent COVID-19, according to a news release.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing the coronavirus in children ages 5 to 11, heath officials say.

With that, the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to be available at these two Verde Valley locations:

  • YCCHS, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood (Call 928-771-3122)

  • Phoenix Children’s Pediatrics-Cottonwood, 800 Cove Parkway (Call 928-649-3003)

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County Community Health Serviced reported Friday, Nov. 5, that there were 541 new COVID-19 cases in the county and 13 deaths since Nov. 1.

The county has tested 96,147 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 29,204 positive cases and 708 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood has reported 24 new patients for COVID-19, while the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott and Prescott Valley have reported 52 total COVID-19 patients. The Prescott VA has reported four new patients.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 16.6% positivity rate and 267 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 24.

With Yavapai County’s high transmission rate, health officials are reminding residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

STATE

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,813 new COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths Friday.

The ADHS dashboard reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained over 1,800 for the fourth straight day, with 1,864 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday, Nov. 4.

APPOINTMENTS

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through yavapaiaz.gov/chs or vaccines.gov.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 and/or Flu. Testing sites can be found using this link: yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-

19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

