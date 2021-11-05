Obituary: Minnie Davis Tavasci
Minnie Davis Tavasci
1923 - 2021
Minnie Davis Tavasci, 98, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on October 28, 2021, in Cottonwood. She was born June 24, 1923, in Rogersville, TN to Patrick Davis and Buena Bledsoe Davis. Minnie received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. She was employed at the Clarkdale-Jerome School District from 1945 until her retirement. After her retirement she and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home.
Minnie is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Tavasci, Jr. and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her sons, Paul Tavasci, III of Tucson, AZ and Pat Tavasci (Karen) of Page Springs, AZ; daughter, Irene Freeman (Herb) of Clarkdale, AZ, and numerous grandchildren.
Private family services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
- Halloween fun: A few Verde Valley events for the family on Sunday
- Obituary: Samuel Hightower
- Funeral services for Verde Valley Firefighter Tyrone Bell set for Nov. 1
- Obituary: Kristopher Andrew Streit
- Jerome fire quickly contained inside 2-story, 15,000-square foot building
- Sam Hightower remembered for feeding needy ‘bellies’
- Election Results: Budget override continuation for Mingus school district passes by only 54 votes
- Obituary: Patricia J. Dillon
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Police: Man claims he was dancing on roadside when struck by car in Jerome
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: