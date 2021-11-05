Obituary: Minnie Davis Tavasci

Minnie Davis Tavasci

1923 - 2021

Minnie Davis Tavasci, 98, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on October 28, 2021, in Cottonwood. She was born June 24, 1923, in Rogersville, TN to Patrick Davis and Buena Bledsoe Davis. Minnie received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. She was employed at the Clarkdale-Jerome School District from 1945 until her retirement. After her retirement she and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home.

Minnie is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Tavasci, Jr. and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her sons, Paul Tavasci, III of Tucson, AZ and Pat Tavasci (Karen) of Page Springs, AZ; daughter, Irene Freeman (Herb) of Clarkdale, AZ, and numerous grandchildren.

Private family services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.