Obituary: Phillip ('Phil') Earl England

Phillip ('Phil') Earl England

1937 - 2021

Phillip ('Phil') Earl England, 83, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away in his home in Camp Verde on November 1, 2021. Phil was born on November 21, 1937 in Van Meter, Iowa to Earl and Irene England.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Iowa State Teacher’s College and attended the University of Iowa for his Master’s Degree. Phil also received his Education Specialist degree from Drake University.



In Phil’s first year of teaching in 1959 he met the love of his life, Donna. Phil married Donna in 1961 at Lisbon United Methodist Church. During their time in Iowa, Phil and Donna had five children, Joan, Jeff, Julie, Jennifer, and Joel.

In 1961, Phil became a High School Principal and he served in that capacity for 11 years. He became a Superintendent in 1972 and was a Superintendent in Iowa from 1972-1983. In 1983, Phil moved his family to Camp Verde, where he accepted the position of Superintendent of Schools for Camp Verde Unified School District. Phil fell in love with Camp Verde, its’ people, and the scenery of Arizona. He worked fervently to improve school facilities, raise academic standards, and improve relations with the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Phil was able to spearhead the building of Camp Verde Middle School and Camp Verde High School campuses, which remain in use to this day. One of Phil’s proudest achievements was the completion of the Multi-Use Complex, specifically the Performing Arts Center. Phil believed the students and residents of Camp Verde deserved a performing arts center to enjoy music, theater, host school assemblies, and congregate.

Phil retired as Superintendent from Camp Verde in 1999 after dedicating 40 years of his life to public education. Throughout the years he was a leader in the Camp Verde community, serving on the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, the Camp Verde General Plan Committee, and was a member of the Camp Verde Kiwanis Club. He also served as President of the Camp Verde Endowment Board and President of the Camp Verde Christian School Board. Phil was a board member of the Verde Valley Little League Board and President of the Air Force Academy Arizona Parents Association. He also served in several leadership positions at Camp Verde United Methodist Church, including Chairman of the Administrative Council, Chairman of Finance, Lay Leader, and on the Christian Education Board.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Irene England; his brother, Alan England; his sister, Myrene England; daughters, Jennifer Marie England and Joan Christine Feller, and son, Jeffrey Phillip England. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 60 years, Donna; son, Joel England (Alison); daughter, Julie England; grandchildren, Ashley (Preston), Beau, and Cade Petefish, Kelsey, Alex, Annika, Heath (Liz), Brianna, and Christina England, and Zach and Julia Feller. Phil is also survived by brother, Aaron England (Mary); sister, Patricia McMahan; brother-in-law, Frank Carbee (Dottie); son-in-law, Kurt Feller; eight nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren, Belle England and Phillip Petefish.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts at 10:00 a.m. on November 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Phillip E. England Center for the Performing Arts and Camp Verde Library.

Arrangements are entrusted to Greer Mortuary of Sedona.

Information was provided by Greer Mortuary of Sedona.