COVID-19 Update: Since May 1, 86.9% of individuals hospitalized due to virus were not vaccinated, health officials say

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County health officials updated their vaccinated versus unvaccinated COVID-19 chart this week, revealing that 86.9% of new coronavirus cases since May 1 have come from unvaccinated individuals.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Monday, Nov. 8, that there were 9,417 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county from May 1 through Nov. 5, according to a news release.

Of those, 8,184 were unvaccinated patients (86.9%), while 1,233 (13.1%) were vaccinated.

To go a step further, of the 864 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county since May 1, 761 were unvaccinated (86.9%), with 103 (13.1%) having gotten the vaccination.

Lastly, of the 172 deaths in Yavapai County from May 1 until Nov. 5, 162 (94.2%) were unvaccinated.

CHILD VACCINE

Parents in the Verde Valley can now call YCCHS in Cottonwood to set up an appointment for a pediatric COVID-19 shot, which was cleared the FDA and CDC for children ages 5 to 11 last week.

Please call 928-771-3122 to schedule the appointment.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

YCCHS reported Monday that there were 283 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend with seven new deaths confirmed, according to a news release.

The county has tested 97,221 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 29,487 positive cases and 715 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 28 new patients Monday, with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the Prescott area reported 61 over the weekend.

The Prescott VA reported five new COVID-19 patients Monday.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 16.6% positivity rate and 267 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 24, 2021.

STATE

Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday 2,657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The latest figures Monday come after four straight days of the state dashboard tallying more than 3,000 new cases. The latest numbers increased Arizona’s pandemic total to 1,192,365 cases and leave the number of known deaths at 21,409.

As of Sunday, 1,943 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds — the most since 1,933 patients on Sept. 20.

Virus-related hospitalizations during this fall’s surge peaked at 2,103 on Sept. 11. Hospitalizations then dropped to a low of 1,663 on Oct. 15 before starting to gradually rise again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

