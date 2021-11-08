OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

COVID-19 Update: Since May 1, 86.9% of individuals hospitalized due to virus were not vaccinated, health officials say

(Independent stock photo)

(Independent stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: November 8, 2021 2:54 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County health officials updated their vaccinated versus unvaccinated COVID-19 chart this week, revealing that 86.9% of new coronavirus cases since May 1 have come from unvaccinated individuals.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Monday, Nov. 8, that there were 9,417 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county from May 1 through Nov. 5, according to a news release.

Of those, 8,184 were unvaccinated patients (86.9%), while 1,233 (13.1%) were vaccinated.

To go a step further, of the 864 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county since May 1, 761 were unvaccinated (86.9%), with 103 (13.1%) having gotten the vaccination.

Lastly, of the 172 deaths in Yavapai County from May 1 until Nov. 5, 162 (94.2%) were unvaccinated.

photo

This chart shows the Yavapai County stats on vaccinated versus unvaccinated COVID-19 cases since May 1, 2021. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

CHILD VACCINE

Parents in the Verde Valley can now call YCCHS in Cottonwood to set up an appointment for a pediatric COVID-19 shot, which was cleared the FDA and CDC for children ages 5 to 11 last week.

Please call 928-771-3122 to schedule the appointment.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

YCCHS reported Monday that there were 283 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend with seven new deaths confirmed, according to a news release.

The county has tested 97,221 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 29,487 positive cases and 715 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 28 new patients Monday, with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the Prescott area reported 61 over the weekend.

The Prescott VA reported five new COVID-19 patients Monday.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 16.6% positivity rate and 267 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 24, 2021.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

STATE

Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday 2,657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The latest figures Monday come after four straight days of the state dashboard tallying more than 3,000 new cases. The latest numbers increased Arizona’s pandemic total to 1,192,365 cases and leave the number of known deaths at 21,409.

As of Sunday, 1,943 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds — the most since 1,933 patients on Sept. 20.

Virus-related hospitalizations during this fall’s surge peaked at 2,103 on Sept. 11. Hospitalizations then dropped to a low of 1,663 on Oct. 15 before starting to gradually rise again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News