12th annual Walkin’ on Main returns Nov. 13 to Cottonwood

Old Town Cottonwood will be transformed as the annual festival Walkin’ on Main returns for its 12th year, according to a news release.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a family-friendly festival in celebration of Veteran’s Day will include a full day of festivities, such as wine tasting (all vets receive an additional two tasting tickets), a classic car show, live music, and a variety of local vendors - all set amongst the shops, boutiques, tasting rooms and galleries lining the streets of Old Town Cottonwood.

“We are excited to be back after missing a year due to COVID,” organizer Paula Woolsey said. “This is usually one of the more widely attended festivals in northern Arizona so we are thrilled to again be showcasing all that Cottonwood has to offer to families, wine lovers, car enthusiasts, music fans and art aficionados from across the state. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Walkin’ on Main is co-hosted by the City of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium. This year’s premiere sponsor is Red Rock Collision.

Activities for the day include the following:

Wine tasting hosted by 11 local wineries within the Verde Valley Wine Consortium featuring some of the state’s finest quality wines. Oenophiles can enjoy six tastes plus a commemorative glass (tickets are available online at azwom.com, or $25 at the door – all veterans and VVWC members will receive two additional tasting tickets), as well as purchase wines by the glass, bottle or case to enjoy later or save for holiday gift-giving.

Wineries in attendance will include:

1764 Vineyards

Alcantara Vineyards

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

Burning Tree Cellars

Cove Mesa Vineyard

Da Vines Vineyard

Heart Wood Cellars

High Lonesome Vineyard

Page Springs Cellars

Salt Mine Wine

Winery 101

LIVE SIDEWALK ART

The Mingus Union High School art club will be creating live art along the street sidewalks, along with fine art exhibits on display, nearby the charming art galleries and shops that line Old Town Cottonwood.

CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Hosted by Red Rock Collision, car lovers will rejoice to see some of the state’s most unique cars, trucks and collectible models that will be on display for photo opportunities and good ol’ fashion car talk.

To register for the car show, visit cottonwoodaz.gov.

LIVE MUSIC

Known for its entertainment, Walkin’ on Main makes music a priority with a full line-up throughout the day. The Mingus Union High School rock band kicks things off at 11 a.m., followed by Moon Tsunami featuring Paul Valentine from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and wrapping up with the Well-Dressed Wolves from 3:30 to 5 p.m.



LOCAL ARTISANS

From local artists and craft makers to dog adoptions, there will be a variety of local vendors in attendance, selling their wares, homemade fare and more.

To register as a vendor, visit cottonwoodaz.gov.

Walkin’ on Main is FREE to attend. Wine tasting tickets are available for purchase online at azwom.com, or at the door day-of for $25 (all veterans and VVWC members will receive two additional tasting tickets).

For more information or a full lineup of entertainment, wineries, artists and vendors, visit azwom.com or call 928-639-3200.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.