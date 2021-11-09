Artist, actor Robert Shields featured at Hart of AZ Art Gallery Nov. 13

The Hart of AZ Art Gallery welcomes renowned artist/actor Robert Shields as a new member. Gallery owner Viki Norris will be hosting a “Meet and Greet the Artist” event featuring Robert Shields on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Shields creates metal sculptures, paintings and collages that burst with vivid color, life and creativity. Whimsical animals, people, plants and everyday objects reflect his iconic energy, talent and enthusiasm for the arts.

Shields has been making art his whole life, and says, “I love color; it’s my best friend and I’m not afraid of color.”

He is also very comfortable with experimentation in his work. When Viki Norris asked him, “What does creativity mean to you?” Shields answered, “I think it’s everybody’s birthright. I believe everyone is an artist. Every one of us is a flower. Some are more open and some are more closed, but the more you do art the better you get.”

Shields was half of the duo Shields and Yarnell, who were in the Top 10 Nielson television ratings in the late 70s, and Vegas headliners.

In 1987 he moved to Sedona and began exploring visual arts by incorporating symbols of the southwest in sculpture and paintings. During this time he continued to travel and perform, making miniature sculptures in his hotel room.

In the late 90s the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus employed Shields as Director of Clowning. In 2000 Shields owned and directed the radio station CAT, 100.1, and brought an eclectic mix of jazz and world beat music to the airwaves of northern Arizona.

Once he decided to focus his energy on his artistic endeavors, he emerged as one of the most prolific artists and successful entrepreneurs in the southwest. Shields has lived in Clarkdale since 2013.

Recently, Shields found the Hart Gallery, declaring, “It’s really a cute, magical and wonderful gallery. Old Town Cottonwood is constantly growing with new stores, galleries, wineries and restaurants coming in. It’s very exciting and people are starting to discover it. There’s really a great feeling down there.”

Norris started the Hart of AZ Art Gallery in 2016 when she was looking for a venue to market her artwork, which led her to decide to open her own gallery. She enjoys sharing that space with other local artists.

“I watched Robert on TV for so many years. I loved him as a performing artist then, and I do today as a friend and member of my gallery,” Norris said.

Shields brings his art to join the nearly 50 other artists of the Verde Valley who are members of the Hart of AZ Art Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood, 1017 N Main.

The public is invited to this free event Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. Shields will be there along with many other member artists. Refreshments will be served.

For more information call 928-202-4551 or email hartofazartgallery@gmail.com. To learn more about Shields joining the Hart Gallery, go to https://youtu.be/CzUzqXld7K4.

Information provided by Hart of Arizona Art Gallery.