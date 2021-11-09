‘Four Shillings Short’ set to perform at OTCA Nov. 13

The Old Town Center for the Arts presents Four Shillings Short, the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California.

Four Shillings Short will perform a special ‘Samhain Concert’ live at OTCA on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The duo performs traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, medieval and renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Tinwhistles, Recorders, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Percussion, vocals and even a Krumhorn.

Due to the health concerns with COVID-19, Four Shillings Short is respectfully requesting that all attendees wear face masks for the performance. This is for the safety of all, please honor the artist’s request. An artist that must quarantine for two weeks is drastically compromised by having to cancel or reschedule their touring events.

ABOUT SAMHAIN

A Samhain Concert includes, poetry, songs, stories and folklore in celebration of the Ancient Celtic Bonfire festival of Samhain also known as Féile na Marbh (the Feast of the Dead).

Samhain is Irish-Gaelic for ‘the Summer’s end’, and is pronounced ‘sow-in’ and marks the end of harvest, the beginning of Winter and the Celtic New Year and is traditionally celebrated at the end of October and beginning of November.

It is considered a celebration of life over death, and a time to remember those who have left the world of the living. Candles would be lit at the graves of loved ones and bonfires were lit throughout the countryside.

It is believed that the borders between the world of the living and the dead is thinner on this night - also known as ‘Ancestor night’. Halloween is based on the ‘Feast of Samhain’ and many of our modern day customs are based on this festival including ghost stories, Halloween costumes, bobbing for apples, and the jack-o-lantern.

Touring in the U.S. and Ireland since 1997, Four Shillings Short are independent folk-artists who perform 100 concerts a year, have released 13 recordings and live as full time troubadours traveling from town to town performing at music festivals, theatres, performing arts centers, folk societies, libraries, house concerts and schools.

Don’t miss this intimate, inspirational and enjoyable evening with Four Shillings Short on Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments including beer, wine, snacks and popcorn will be available before the concert and at intermission.

Tickets for Four Shillings Short are $20 in advance and $22 at the door, $25 priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer; and in Sedona at The Sedona Film Fest Box Office.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information, visit oldtowncenter.org.

Information provided by the Old Town Center for the Arts.