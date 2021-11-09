Kaleidoscope Redrocks to perform at Sedona Elks Lodge in Veterans Day tribute Nov. 11

Members of the Sedona Elks Lodge will host Kaleidoscope Redrocks in a salute to veterans Thursday, Nov. 11, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the brunch fundraiser on Veterans Day will go directly to the veteran program at the Sedona Elks Lodge.

“Veterans Day may be the most important holiday of the year,” sister duo Gracie and Tivona Moskoff said. “If not for all of those brave men and women that have served and serve now we wouldn’t be living a life of freedom, so we always stop to thank veterans for their service wherever we see them.”

The event at the Sedona Elks Lodge, 110 Airport Road, is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

There is no cost for Sedona veterans, everyone else is $10.

Gracie, 15, and Tivona, 12, are scheduled to perform an eclectic mix of songs from Americana, Patriotic, Classic Rock, Country, Folk, Pop and more spanning hundreds of years of music.

“The two young women playing those guitars-and other instruments- create soothing, calming moods and many other powerful vibes with their live musical performances,” wrote Jason W. Brooks in the Aug. 4 issue of Kudos.

“Jason really got us because we intend our music to be healing and in part is achieved by tuning to 432hz and not 440,” explained the sisters.

Gracie plays drums, guitars, keyboards and sings along with Tivona playing guitars, bass, keyboards, ukulele and singing “in harmonies only sisters can create,” expressed a recent show goer.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks will donate 100% of your generous tips to the Sedona Area Veteran and Community Outreach program, a new organization of which they are members.

The organization supports activities like “Toys for Tots,” 89A flags, higher education scholarships and direct veteran assistance.

Celebrate, honor and salute America’s Veterans while enjoying some delicious food prepared by great Chef Rick along with his amazing volunteers and entertaining live music by Kaleidoscope Redrocks on Veterans Day.

For more information, visit savco.org, or call 928-821-8776.

Information provided by Kaleidoscope Redrocks.