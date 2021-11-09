Monday Movies on Main: OTCA, Sedona Film Festival present ‘Deconstructing the Beatles’ Nov. 15

The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood, according to a news release.

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Deconstructing the Beatles: The White Album” on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

This is a MUST for any Beatles fan! In “Deconstructing The Beatles: The White Album”, composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their bestselling album, The Beatles (commonly referred to as the White Album).

Released in 1968, the White Album’s thirty songs span almost every style of music—from hard rock to country to chamber music to avant garde. Its recording took place during a remarkable year in Beatles history that included the death of Brian Epstein, the creation of Apple Corps, and a trip to India to study meditation.

In this multimedia presentation, Freiman transports his audience into Abbey Road Studio for a look at the revolutionary techniques used during the production of “Revolution,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Blackbird,” and other songs from the White Album. It will be an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions, allowing the audience to see and hear the evolution of these groundbreaking songs and their lasting influence on popular music.

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

“Deconstructing the Beatles: The White Album” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for film festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.