Musical doubleheader set for Sound Bites Grill Nov. 12-13

Sound Bites Grill is hosting two great bands this coming weekend that are guaranteed to rock your socks off.

On Friday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 10 p.m., Sound Bites Grill features Scandalous Hands, a fusion rock band that rocks The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, original tunes and more, according to a news release.

Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal - and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

Their live performances are impeccable, and their coverage of classics is unique and inspiring. Band members include Troy Schilperoort on keyboard; Adam Haar on guitar and lead vocals; Dennis Messenger on bass; and Shawnee Snaketail on drums.

What makes this band stand out are the sharp harmonies that ring over the music, so one can hear every word of the songs as they were intended to be listened to. Every member adds to the mix, creating a sound bigger than the sum of their parts.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m., Sound Bites Grill brings Mother Road Trio, another high-powered musical act, to their Celebrity Showroom Stage.

This band is a power-house ensemble of seasoned professional, musicians. This Flagstaff-based band featuring upright-bass, guitar, vocals and harmonica, plays Americana classics, plus a lively mix of blues, country, standards, old time, jazz, Motown, rock and swing.

Their style is as diverse as Route 66 itself, and they bring a plethora of great music to every stage they grace. Band leader Sammy McRae is top dog on harmonica playing a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp that awes.

Mike Shiner, the band’s bass bombardier and vocal powerhouse, is classically trained, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm. Mike holds down the bottom, and brings both swagger and academic polish to this dynamic trio.

Guitarist Larry Czarneck virtuoso guitar playing drives the trio’s infectious rhythm with precision and panache. Larry has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-2713, or visit soundbitesgrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.