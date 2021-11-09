Rebranded, ‘The A&E Band’ to debut at Sound Bites Grill Nov. 14

Sound Bites Grill announced that they will be hosting the inaugural performance of “The A&E Band” in November and December of this year, according to a news release.

The band will be in full swing Sunday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 12, for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Making the transition from “The Classics” to “The A&E Band,” they’ll be playing songs like “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “Misty.” The A&E Band will raise the roof with fan favorites, such as “Sweet Home Chicago, “40 Miles of Bad Road” and “Jump, Jive and Wail.”

A virtual flashback to the Big Band era, The A&E Band invites you to come share love, brunch, spirits and sights, as they perform in front of the most majestic background in the entire Sedona valley.

In addition to the savory food and exquisite scenic views, the Sound Bites Grill will clear the dance floor in preparation for those who wish to get up and move to the beat. Don’t miss this chance to step back in time for a show you will never forget!

Band members include: Anne Johnstonbrown (vocals); Eric Williams (piano, sax, guitar, harmonica); Floyd Roberson (drums); Chuck Murcko (standup bass); and Joe Johnston (piano).

Sound Bites Grill, 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona, is located in the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shopping center in uptown Sedona, off of State Route 89A. This exciting venue is offers delicious dining and features live music all week.

There is no cover charge for the event, but brunch purchase is required, which is $49.To make reservations for 10 or more, call 928-282-2713. For more, visit SoundBitesGrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.