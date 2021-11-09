Sammy Davis, Dan Vega to perform this weekend at Bella Vita

On Friday, Nov. 12, the inimitable and exciting performer Sammy Davis graces the Bella Vita Ristorante outside patio stage from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic rock loving crowd. He is engaging and never fails to get the audience out of their seats.

Flashy, classy, Davis rocks every time he performs. Locals love him and know where to go on a Friday night for great food, music and dancing.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the perennial Dan Vega takes over the stage from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Vega is young, passionate about his music and a talent who understands how to feel and deliver a song. He plays music that inspires and relaxes, perfect for enjoying a fine Italian meal, outside, with a glass of wine in one hand and a fork in the other.

He is a consummate professional, who reads his audience and delivers exactly what they need to hear for a night of fun and camaraderie.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant, visit bellavitarestaurant.com, or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.