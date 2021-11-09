Sedona church to host holiday boutique Nov. 13

Sedona United Methodist Church is scheduled to host an Outdoor Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church’s main parking lot, according to a news release.

It is the perfect place to find handcrafted gift items for all your family and friends. There will be more than 18 artists and crafters from the church’s congregation and the Verde Valley community participating in the sale.

Items will include beautiful wreaths, Christmas decorations, clay pottery, beaded necklaces, decorated gourds, goat milk soaps and hand sewn fiber arts.

There will also be many holiday food treats available including homemade breads, prickly pear jam, jellies, honey, snack mixes and fudge. There will be something for everyone on your Christmas list. This year’s sale will be held outdoors rain or shine.

Donations from the sale will benefit the Outreach Ministries at the church. Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona.

For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780, or visit sedonaumc.org.

Information provided by Sedona United Methodist Church.