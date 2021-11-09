Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Mass’ premiere Nov. 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Mass” showing Nov. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

Taut, gripping, and deeply insightful, “Mass” captures the emotionally freighted meeting of two couples whose lives have been sundered by the same tragic event.

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward.

“Mass” thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind. Making his feature debut as writer/director, acclaimed actor Fran Kranz explores the different ways that people grapple with the inexplicable, carry their grief, and find the will to persevere.

“Mass” brings together a brilliant cast – Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton – who illuminate their characters in all their human complexity and vulnerability.

“Mass” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 12-18. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Nov. 12, and 15; 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 13; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16, 17 and 18.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.