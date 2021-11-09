Upcoming events at the Sedona Arts Academy in November

Cooking with Chef Minyan Zhu, Thursdays through Dec. 9, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Empower yourself to make the most delicious soups, sourdough, sourdough pizza using seasonal ingredients and techniques that will give you limitless options when it comes to crafting your meals. Upcoming class schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 18 - Blender Magic

Thursday, Dec. 9 - Art of the Pickle

Advanced registration is recommended for these events. Full series package is $135 with advance purchase or $145 at the door. Single classes are $35 each in advance or $45 at the door. Classes are limited to 30 participants. We are following CDC Covid-19 guidelines for masks and vaccinations. Sorry, no refunds. Tickets are available at bit.ly/saa-cooking-class-fall21 or call 860-705-9711.

Raging Skillet Public Talk-back Discussion, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emerson Theater Collaborative and Sedona Arts Academy present a talk-back discussion about the production of Raging Skillet by Jacques Lamarre, produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Ashley Adelman. The production talk-back will be moderated by Ross, cast and crew members.

Raging Skillet Synopsis: When Rossi’s Jewish mother discovers the microwave, home-cooked meals become a thing of the past. What starts as a rebellion against her Orthodox parents, chauvinism in the kitchen, and the pressures of conformity, ends with her becoming New York’s No. 1 punk-rock caterer. Rossi’s second memoir “Queen of the Jews,” is near completion.

Come and see what you missed during this production. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to public: For more info call 860-705-9711.

Paint for Fun Night with Phyllis Anglin on Thursday, Nov. 11, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This paint class is hosted by local artist Phyllis Aglin. She will be guiding you through her paint-along system where you’ll create a beautiful painting, ready to display in your home. Tickets are $35 and this includes all your painting supplies, light snacks, and a beverage. Tickets are available at bit.ly/saa-paint-class or call or call 860-705-9711.

Argentine Tango Night with Dana on Mondays, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In this beginner level series, Dana De Luz will teach the proper hold and energy of Argentine tango, as well as give you a small series of movements to practice with the music. Each class will be followed by a 30-minute practica (tango practice with other students). Dana will also teach the basics of etiquette for a Milonga (Argentine tango social dance). Because Argentine tango is such a close dance masks will be required, hand sanitizer is available, and vaccinations are recommended. Advanced registration is suggested. For the two-week series, the price is $85 or drop-in for $30 per session. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/saa-tango-fall21.

Black Friday Comedy Hour, Friday, Nov. 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Join the cast of Every Christmas Story Ever Told And Then Some for some great laughs. There will also be local comedians joining in on the fun. ‘Tis the season to be laughing! So what’s your excuse? Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door. Premium seating is available for $40 per person. Part of the proceeds will be used to help support the food pantry in the Village of Oak Creek. Buy your tickets at bit.ly/saa-black-friday-comedy-2021.