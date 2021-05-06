Appeals court rules Cyber Ninjas' audit documents are subject to public records law
Originally Published: November 10, 2021 4:16 p.m.
Most Read
- YCSO, DPS investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in car along I-17
- Construction crews fixing slope slide in Jerome
- Firefighters say goodbye to one of their own
- Obituary: Minnie Davis Tavasci
- Election Results: Budget override continuation for Mingus school district passes by only 54 votes
- Obituary: Timothy Allen Allerdings, Sr.
- Obituary: Phillip ('Phil') Earl England
- COVID-19 Update: Since May 1, 86.9% of individuals hospitalized due to virus were not vaccinated, health officials say
- Photo: Town of Camp Verde throws block party for rodeo finalists
- Sam Hightower remembered for feeding needy ‘bellies’
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- YCSO: 38-year-old Cottonwood man wanted for drugs flees grocery store parking lot during traffic stop; $500 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Cottonwood P&Z unanimously approves conditional use permit for 3-story buildings in 56-unit multi-family development
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- Verde Valley Chief: Firefighter Bell died in the ‘line of duty’
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- Photo: Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital via helicopter
- Police: Man claims he was dancing on roadside when struck by car in Jerome
- Obituary: John and Maureen Ruggiero
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: